Stars vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Dallas Stars (12-5-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2), who have won three in a row at home, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.
The Stars have a 5-4-1 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 36 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On the power play, 37 opportunities have resulted in 10 goals (27.0% conversion rate).
Stars vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Jets 4, Stars 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Stars vs Jets Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 12-5-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- In the eight games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-1-1 record (good for 13 points).
- In the three games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).
- Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals 13 times, and are 11-2-0 in those games (to record 22 points).
- In the six games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to record eight points.
- In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-3-1 (13 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Stars went 6-2-1 in those matchups (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|9th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|3.55
|6th
|12th
|2.95
|Goals Allowed
|2.9
|10th
|16th
|30.8
|Shots
|31.8
|11th
|22nd
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|28
|6th
|14th
|20.97%
|Power Play %
|19.4%
|19th
|3rd
|87.88%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.02%
|28th
Stars vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
