Tuesday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of NC State. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ole Miss vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 76, Ole Miss 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-6.2)

NC State (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Ole Miss is 0-5-0 against the spread this season compared to NC State's 2-3-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Rebels' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Wolfpack's games have gone over.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 72.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per outing (108th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Ole Miss is 291st in the nation at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.2 its opponents average.

Ole Miss connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

The Rebels average 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (182nd in college basketball), and allow 87.7 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball).

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 9.8 (50th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.