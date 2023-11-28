The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Ole Miss vs. NC State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Ole Miss Stats Insights

This season, the Rebels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Wolfpack's opponents have knocked down.

Ole Miss is 3-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Rebels are the 295th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack rank 179th.

The Rebels average just 2.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolfpack give up (69.8).

Ole Miss is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss put up 69.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

The Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.8 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Ole Miss fared better at home last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage on the road.

