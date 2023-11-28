Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 28
The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) are favored (-9.5) to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game airs on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mississippi State
|-9.5
|140.5
Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, one Mississippi State outing has gone over 140.5 points.
- Mississippi State has an average point total of 135.0 in its contests this year, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulldogs have gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- Mississippi State has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for Mississippi State.
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mississippi State
|4
|12.9%
|65.7
|135.4
|61.0
|131.8
|131.0
|Georgia Tech
|15
|51.7%
|69.7
|135.4
|70.8
|131.8
|139.8
Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends
- The 75.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Yellow Jackets give up.
- Mississippi State has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 77.5 points.
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mississippi State
|16-15-0
|5-3
|13-18-0
|Georgia Tech
|15-14-0
|4-5
|12-17-0
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Mississippi State
|Georgia Tech
|12-4
|Home Record
|11-6
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-9
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|63.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
