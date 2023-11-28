The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACCN

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

Mississippi State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 22nd.

The Bulldogs score just 1.7 fewer points per game (75.8) than the Yellow Jackets allow (77.5).

Mississippi State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Mississippi State put up 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did away from home (63.9).

At home, the Bulldogs ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than in road games (65).

At home, Mississippi State drained 1.2 more three-pointers per game (5.5) than in road games (4.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to on the road (24.3%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule