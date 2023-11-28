The Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen included, will meet the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Heiskanen against the Jets, we have plenty of info to help.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Heiskanen has a point in seven of 19 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 19 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 4 12 Points 3 1 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

