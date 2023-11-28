Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Marshall County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Marshall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Byhalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Byhalia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
