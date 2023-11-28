In Lamar County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Purvis High School at Sacred Heart Catholic School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lumberton High School