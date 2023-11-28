Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Sacramento Kings (9-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 116 - Warriors 114
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Kings vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.7)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.5
- The Kings have been more successful against the spread than the Warriors this year, recording an ATS record of 9-6-0, as opposed to the 5-12-0 record of the Warriors.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 2-4 ATS record Sacramento racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Golden State and its opponents do it more often (52.9% of the time) than Sacramento and its opponents (46.7%).
- The Kings have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season while the Warriors have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-5).
Kings Performance Insights
- The Kings rank 10th in the NBA with 115.5 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 21st with 115.3 points allowed per contest.
- With 43.5 rebounds per game, Sacramento is 21st in the NBA. It cedes 43.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 27.4 per game.
- Sacramento is 14th in the NBA with 13.3 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Kings are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 14.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown.
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors put up 114.2 points per game and give up 114, ranking them 12th in the NBA on offense and 18th on defense.
- In 2023-24, Golden State is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (46.4 per game) and 19th in rebounds allowed (44.7).
- This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the NBA in assists at 27.9 per game.
- In 2023-24, Golden State is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15 per game) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.4).
- The Warriors are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (14.4 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
