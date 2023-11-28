Jackson State vs. Arkansas State November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) will play the Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games
Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)
- Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
