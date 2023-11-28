Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Hinds County, Mississippi today, we've got what you need below.
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson Prepatory School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clinton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
