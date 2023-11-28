When the Dallas Stars face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dadonov stats and insights

  • Dadonov has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Dadonov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Dadonov's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:47 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:28 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:51 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.