T.J. Hockenson versus the Chicago Bears pass defense and Tremaine Edmunds is a matchup to watch in Week 12, when the Vikings face the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 95.6 8.7 2 67 8.22

T.J. Hockenson vs. Tremaine Edmunds Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson leads his squad with 736 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 75 receptions (out of 102 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

In the air, Minnesota has thrown for the fourth-highest amount of yards in the NFL at 2,934, or 266.7 per game.

The Vikings are averaging 23.0 points per game, the ninth-most in the league.

Minnesota has been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 37.9 times contest, which is fifth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Vikings air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 64 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (61.5% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Tremaine Edmunds & the Bears' Defense

Tremaine Edmunds leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 70 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is struggling this season, with 2,705 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 31st with 22 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Bears' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 31st in the league with 26.0 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 20th with 3,580 total yards allowed (325.5 per game).

Chicago has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown pass to 20 players this season.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Tremaine Edmunds Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Tremaine Edmunds Rec. Targets 102 37 Def. Targets Receptions 75 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.8 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 736 70 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.9 7.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 277 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

