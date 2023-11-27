The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) take on the Utah Jazz (5-11) on November 27, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 49.0% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.

New Orleans has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.0% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The 112.9 points per game the Pelicans average are 8.2 fewer points than the Jazz allow (121.1).

New Orleans is 3-1 when scoring more than 121.1 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average 116.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

New Orleans cedes 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 111.6 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Pelicans have played better in home games this season, averaging 11.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.0 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Pelicans Injuries