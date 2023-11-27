The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) play the Utah Jazz (5-11) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Pelicans vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Jazz 113

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-4.0)

Pelicans (-4.0) Pick OU: Over (229.5)



Over (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Pelicans' .588 ATS win percentage (10-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .500 mark (8-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Utah racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 62.5% of the time this season (10 out of 16). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (seven out of 17).

The Pelicans have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-3) this season while the Jazz have a .231 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-10).

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 112.9 points per game on offense, the Pelicans rank 17th in the NBA. On defense, they give up 112.9 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

With 44.7 rebounds per game, New Orleans ranks 13th in the NBA. It allows 45.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Pelicans are averaging 25.9 dimes per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2023-24.

New Orleans ranks 14th in the NBA with 13.4 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Pelicans are sinking 11.3 three-pointers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 35.8% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).

