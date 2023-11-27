Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Lamar County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seminary High School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Collegiate Academy at Lamar Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.