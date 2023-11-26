The Alcorn State Braves and the Baylor Bears square off in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature SWAC teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alcorn State Braves at Baylor Bears 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 SEC Network + Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Clemson Tigers 4:15 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!