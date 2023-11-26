The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-6) are heavy underdogs (+20.5) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Pacific Tigers (3-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 137.5.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacific -20.5 137.5

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State has played three games this season that have had more than 137.5 combined points scored.

Mississippi Valley State's games this season have had an average of 136.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Mississippi Valley State is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Mississippi Valley State was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Delta Devils have been at least a +1400 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Mississippi Valley State has an implied victory probability of 6.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacific 4 66.7% 67.3 116.5 75.2 162.9 147.3 Mississippi Valley State 3 50% 49.2 116.5 87.7 162.9 142.5

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils score an average of 49.2 points per game, 26.0 fewer points than the 75.2 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacific 1-5-0 0-0 2-4-0 Mississippi Valley State 2-4-0 2-3 1-5-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pacific Mississippi Valley State 7-10 Home Record 4-6 7-7 Away Record 1-19 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

