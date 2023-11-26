The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-6) will try to break a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Pacific Tigers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Pacific vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacific Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM Pacific (-20.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacific (-20.5) 139.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Delta Devils have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Pacific has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.

