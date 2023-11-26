The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-6) hope to break a six-game road losing skid at the Pacific Tigers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils are shooting 33.4% from the field, 11.7% lower than the 45.1% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Delta Devils rank 291st.

The Delta Devils' 49.2 points per game are 26.0 fewer points than the 75.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State scored 68.0 points per game last season, 9.5 more than it averaged on the road (58.5).

The Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

At home, Mississippi Valley State made 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

