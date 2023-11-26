How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up just 4.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents (71.7).
- When it scores more than 71.7 points, Mississippi State is 5-0.
- Tulsa has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.6 points.
- The Golden Hurricane average 81.8 points per game, 29.4 more points than the 52.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Tulsa scores more than 52.4 points, it is 5-1.
- When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 7-0.
- The Golden Hurricane shoot 47.0% from the field, 12% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs shoot 46.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Golden Hurricane allow.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
- Debreasha Powe: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Erynn Barnum: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.2 FG%
- Lauren Park-Lane: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 53.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Belmont
|W 63-62
|Curb Event Center
|11/24/2023
|Clemson
|W 81-78
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|UAPB
|W 77-68
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
