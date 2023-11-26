The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up just 4.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents (71.7).
  • When it scores more than 71.7 points, Mississippi State is 5-0.
  • Tulsa has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Golden Hurricane average 81.8 points per game, 29.4 more points than the 52.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Tulsa scores more than 52.4 points, it is 5-1.
  • When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 7-0.
  • The Golden Hurricane shoot 47.0% from the field, 12% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 46.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Golden Hurricane allow.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
  • Debreasha Powe: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
  • Erynn Barnum: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.2 FG%
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 53.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Belmont W 63-62 Curb Event Center
11/24/2023 Clemson W 81-78 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 UAPB W 77-68 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Tulsa - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 Miami (FL) - Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

