The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up just 4.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents (71.7).

When it scores more than 71.7 points, Mississippi State is 5-0.

Tulsa has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.6 points.

The Golden Hurricane average 81.8 points per game, 29.4 more points than the 52.4 the Bulldogs allow.

When Tulsa scores more than 52.4 points, it is 5-1.

When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 7-0.

The Golden Hurricane shoot 47.0% from the field, 12% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 46.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Golden Hurricane allow.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

Debreasha Powe: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

Erynn Barnum: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.2 FG%

Lauren Park-Lane: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 53.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Mississippi State Schedule