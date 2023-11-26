Will Kendre Miller Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kendre Miller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Miller's stats can be found below.
Rep Kendre Miller and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Miller has season stats of 28 rushes for 83 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.0 yards per carry. He also has nine catches on 10 targets for 111 yards.
Keep an eye on Miller's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kendre Miller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Saints.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jayden Reed
- Click Here for Kenny Yeboah
- Click Here for Aaron Jones
- Click Here for Luke Musgrave
- Click Here for Durham Smythe
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Miller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|28
|83
|0
|3.0
|10
|9
|111
|0
Miller Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.