Will Derek Carr hit paydirt when the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Carr has run for 33 yards on 19 carries (3.3 yards per game) on the ground this year.

In 10 games, Carr has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Derek Carr Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 18 26 183 2 0 2 4 0 Week 6 @Texans 32 50 353 1 1 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 33 55 301 1 1 3 14 0 Week 8 @Colts 19 27 310 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 9 Bears 25 34 211 2 0 3 3 0 Week 10 @Vikings 13 18 110 0 0 1 10 0

