The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Baylor Bears (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

West Virginia vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM West Virginia (-8.5) 55.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel West Virginia (-8.5) 55.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

West Virginia vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Baylor is 3-7-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bears have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Baylor
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

