Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Sunflower County, Mississippi. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson County High School at Gentry High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25

4:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Indianola, MS

Indianola, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hill High School at Gentry High School