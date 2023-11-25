How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 67.2 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 54.2 the Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 54.2 points, Samford is 4-1.
- Southern Miss' record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Eagles score 78.4 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Southern Miss scores more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.
- Samford has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
- The Bulldogs shoot 43.0% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles allow.
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 20.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Brikayla Gray: 8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%
- Morgan Sieper: 9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Lani Cornfield: 9.4 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Melyia Grayson: 10.2 PTS, 60.0 FG%
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|W 91-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 61-49
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota
|W 75-53
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Samford
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
