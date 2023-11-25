Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) will meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Felipe Haase: 15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 16.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)
- BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Rand: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Milwaukee Rank
|Milwaukee AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|32nd
|78.2
|Points Scored
|73.8
|127th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|66.1
|63rd
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|35th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|345th
|14.6
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
