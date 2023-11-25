Saturday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Milwaukee. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 71, Southern Miss 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-1.5)

Milwaukee (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Milwaukee has put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern Miss is 0-4-0. The Panthers have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 0-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (posting 63.3 points per game, 338th in college basketball, and conceding 60.8 per outing, 29th in college basketball) and have a +15 scoring differential.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Southern Miss accumulates rank 179th in the nation. Their opponents record 33.7.

Southern Miss hits 5 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) while shooting 27.8% from deep (322nd in college basketball). It is making two fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 29.8%.

Southern Miss has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (156th in college basketball), 4.5 fewer than the 16 it forces (31st in college basketball).

