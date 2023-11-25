The Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Panthers have allowed to their opponents.

The Golden Eagles are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 13th.

The Golden Eagles' 63.3 points per game are 13 fewer points than the 76.3 the Panthers give up.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Southern Miss scored 8.7 more points per game at home (78.6) than on the road (69.9).

The Golden Eagles allowed 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Southern Miss sunk more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (34.3%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule