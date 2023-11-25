Pelicans vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
At Delta Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Utah Jazz (4-11) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) at 9:30 PM ET. The contest airs on KJZZ and BSNO.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Jazz matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-1.5)
|232.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Pelicans (-1)
|232.5
|-112
|-104
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Jazz Prediction
|Pelicans vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Jazz Injury Report
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Pelicans score 113.7 points per game (15th in the NBA) and allow 113.4 (17th in the league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.
- The Jazz have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 114.9 points per game, 12th in league, while giving up 122.5 per contest, 26th in NBA) and have a -115 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 235.9 combined points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New Orleans has put together a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Utah has compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Jazz
|+50000
|+30000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.