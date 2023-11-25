Oregon, Washington, Week 13 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
With Week 13 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Pac-12, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Oregon
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: -190
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
- Last Game: W 49-13 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Oregon State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
2. Washington
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +180
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
- Last Game: W 22-20 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
3. Arizona
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
- Last Game: W 42-18 vs Utah
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
4. Oregon State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th
- Last Game: L 22-20 vs Washington
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Oregon
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
5. USC
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th
- Last Game: L 38-20 vs UCLA
6. Utah
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 42-18 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Colorado
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
7. UCLA
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th
- Last Game: W 38-20 vs USC
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Cal
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Washington State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th
- Last Game: W 56-14 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Washington
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
9. Cal
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th
- Last Game: W 27-15 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Colorado
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th
- Last Game: L 56-14 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
11. Stanford
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
- Last Game: L 27-15 vs Cal
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Notre Dame
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd
- Last Game: L 49-13 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Arizona
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
