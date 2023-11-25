The Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Little Rock Trojans (0-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans put up an average of 40.3 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 56.2 the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • The Rebels average only 3.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Trojans give up (67.3).
  • Ole Miss has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.
  • Little Rock is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.
  • The Rebels shoot 41.8% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
  • The Trojans make 28.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 11.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 59.1 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Kharyssa Richardson: 7.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Howard W 67-54 Imperial Arena
11/19/2023 Arizona W 56-47 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena
11/25/2023 Little Rock - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/29/2023 Louisville - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum

