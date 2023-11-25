How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Little Rock Trojans (0-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans put up an average of 40.3 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 56.2 the Rebels allow to opponents.
- The Rebels average only 3.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Trojans give up (67.3).
- Ole Miss has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- Little Rock is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.
- The Rebels shoot 41.8% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
- The Trojans make 28.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 11.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 59.1 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Kharyssa Richardson: 7.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Howard
|W 67-54
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|Arizona
|W 56-47
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Michigan
|W 60-49
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
