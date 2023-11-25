The Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Little Rock Trojans (0-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up an average of 40.3 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 56.2 the Rebels allow to opponents.

The Rebels average only 3.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Trojans give up (67.3).

Ole Miss has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Little Rock is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.

The Rebels shoot 41.8% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

The Trojans make 28.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 11.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 59.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 59.1 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Kharyssa Richardson: 7.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Ole Miss Schedule