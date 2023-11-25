The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at 4:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions' 82.8 points per game are 33 more points than the 49.8 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 49.8 points, UAPB is 1-3.
  • Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.8 points.
  • The 76.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are the same as the Golden Lions allow.
  • When Mississippi State scores more than 78 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 46.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Golden Lions allow defensively.
  • The Golden Lions shoot 42.6% from the field, 9% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 19.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3 STL, 51.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Jessika Carter: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.5 FG%
  • Debreasha Powe: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 39.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Erynn Barnum: 7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 New Orleans W 87-26 Humphrey Coliseum
11/19/2023 @ Belmont W 63-62 Curb Event Center
11/24/2023 Clemson W 81-78 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 UAPB - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Tulsa - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 Miami (FL) - Humphrey Coliseum

