Saturday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Leonard E. Merrell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-61 in favor of Mississippi State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:45 PM ET on November 25.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup after an 81-78 win over Clemson on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 81, UAPB 61

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 19, when they claimed a 63-62 victory over the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 60) in our computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Mississippi State has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Mississippi State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 60) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 85) on November 24

67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 207) on November 10

87-26 at home over New Orleans (No. 256) on November 15

77-42 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on November 6

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 19.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3 STL, 51.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

19.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3 STL, 51.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Jessika Carter: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.5 FG%

13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.5 FG% Debreasha Powe: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 39.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 39.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Erynn Barnum: 7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%

7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +160 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.5 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 49.8 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.