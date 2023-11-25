Kansas vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4), with college football's 15th-ranked running game, square off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) and their seventh-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Jayhawks are 6-point favorites. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-6)
|58.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-6.5)
|57.5
|-235
|+190
Kansas vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Kansas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- Cincinnati has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have been an underdog by 6 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
Kansas & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
