The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Kansas State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 38.1 points per game) and scoring defense (23rd-best with 19.3 points allowed per game) this season. With 24.8 points per game on offense, Iowa State ranks 80th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 33rd, giving up 20.5 points per contest.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Kansas State Iowa State 441.7 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.4 (101st) 359.6 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.8 (32nd) 199.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.3 (108th) 242.6 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.1 (63rd) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 2,355 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 308 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 164 times for 961 yards (87.4 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 28 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 114 times for 603 yards (54.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' leads his squad with 563 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 receptions (out of 71 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has caught 39 passes for 540 yards (49.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jayce Brown's 17 receptions are good enough for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 2,444 yards (222.2 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Eli Sanders, has carried the ball 102 times for 477 yards (43.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton has run for 343 yards across 87 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has registered 42 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 714 (64.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put up a 581-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 57 passes on 78 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 320 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

