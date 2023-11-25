Best Bets & Odds for the Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game – Saturday, November 25
Big 12 foes will clash when the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Kansas vs. Cincinnati?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas 34, Cincinnati 20
- Kansas has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-2).
- The Jayhawks have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- This season, Cincinnati has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.
- The Bearcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 73.3%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kansas (-7)
- In 11 Kansas games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Jayhawks have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cincinnati owns a record of 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Kansas vs. Cincinnati matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Kansas and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points five times this season.
- In the Cincinnati's 11 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 58.5.
- Kansas averages 32.2 points per game against Cincinnati's 24.8, amounting to 1.5 points under the matchup's total of 58.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Kansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.4
|60.9
|56.8
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|35.1
|34.8
|ATS Record
|6-5-0
|5-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
Cincinnati
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52
|52.1
|51.8
|Implied Total AVG
|29.8
|31.3
|27.5
|ATS Record
|3-7-0
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-3
|0-3
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-2
|1-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.