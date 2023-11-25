The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) meet the Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)

Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)

Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 231st 69.5 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 349th 78.1 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.3 288th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.2 249th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 14.6 345th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.