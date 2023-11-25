The Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) face the Jackson State Tigers (1-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Jackson State Stats Insights

This season, Jackson State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 68th.

The Tigers' 65.8 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hoyas give up.

Jackson State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jackson State put up more points at home (68.9 per game) than away (68.5) last season.

The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (75.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%) last season. But it made the same number of triples at home as away (6.3 per game).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule