Player prop bet options for Joe Pavelski, Elias Lindholm and others are listed when the Dallas Stars host the Calgary Flames at American Airlines Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 18 points in 18 games (eight goals and 10 assists).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Roope Hintz is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 17 games, with eight goals and nine assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 0 1 1 at Wild Nov. 12 0 1 1 1

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Jason Robertson's 16 points this season have come via five goals and 11 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 7 at Wild Nov. 12 2 1 3 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Lindholm's four goals and nine assists in 19 games for Calgary add up to 13 total points on the season.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Kraken Nov. 20 1 0 1 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 16 1 2 3 2 at Canadiens Nov. 14 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Nazem Kadri has posted 12 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and nine assists.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Nov. 20 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Nov. 14 1 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.