The New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) on November 24, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New Orleans has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Pelicans put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 109.1 the Clippers give up.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, New Orleans is 7-3.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans score more points per game at home (116.4) than away (107.8), and also allow fewer points at home (113.8) than away (114).

At home, New Orleans gives up 113.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 114.

This year the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (27.9 per game) than on the road (20.8).

