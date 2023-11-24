Looking for an up-to-date view of the MWC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. UNLV

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MWC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 31-27 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: San Jose State

San Jose State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Fresno State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-3 | 9-2 Odds to Win MWC: +260

+260 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 25-17 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ San Diego State

@ San Diego State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

3. San Jose State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 24-13 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ UNLV

@ UNLV Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Air Force

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: -120

-120 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 31-27 vs UNLV

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Boise State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win MWC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st

71st Last Game: W 45-10 vs Utah State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Wyoming

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 42-9 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Utah State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: L 45-10 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ New Mexico

@ New Mexico Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Colorado State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 30-20 vs Nevada

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

9. San Diego State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 24-13 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Fresno State

Fresno State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

10. Hawaii

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-9

4-8 | 3-9 Odds to Win MWC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th

85th Last Game: L 42-9 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

11. Nevada

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 30-20 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Wyoming

Wyoming Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. New Mexico

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

4-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 25-17 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Utah State

Utah State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

