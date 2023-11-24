How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Matadome, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Grambling vs Troy (5:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Bethune-Cookman vs Lamar (6:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Alcorn State vs Clemson (8:00 PM ET | November 24)
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils are shooting 33.1% from the field, 8.0% lower than the 41.1% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.
- The Delta Devils are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors sit at 23rd.
- The Delta Devils put up 25.0 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Matadors give up to opponents (74.4).
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State averaged 9.5 more points per game at home (68.0) than on the road (58.5).
- At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).
- Mississippi Valley State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ UConn
|L 87-53
|XL Center
|11/17/2023
|@ TCU
|L 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 81-39
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|11/26/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
