The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Tigers (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 75.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers allow.

Mississippi State is 4-0 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Clemson is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.

The Tigers score 77.6 points per game, 33.4 more points than the 44.2 the Bulldogs give up.

Clemson has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 44.2 points.

Mississippi State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 14.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 18.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.2 STL, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

18.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.2 STL, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Jessika Carter: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% Erynn Barnum: 7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%

7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG% Debreasha Powe: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Lauren Park-Lane: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule