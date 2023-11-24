Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Leflore County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Amanda Elzy High School at Winona High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Winona, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
