Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames face off on Friday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Jason Robertson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Robertson has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 18 games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 18 Games 4 16 Points 7 5 Goals 4 11 Assists 3

