The Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSNO.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSNO

BSSC and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 114 - Pelicans 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 5.5)

Pelicans (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-2.7)

Clippers (-2.7) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Pelicans sport a 9-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-8-0 mark of the Clippers.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 30.8% of the time this season (four out of 13). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (seven out of 15).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 6-3, a better record than the Pelicans have posted (6-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans score 113.5 points per game and give up 113.9, ranking them 16th in the league offensively and 16th on defense.

On the boards, New Orleans is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (44.5 per game). It is 25th in rebounds conceded (45.9 per game).

With 25.5 assists per game, the Pelicans are 16th in the NBA.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 10th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Pelicans are 22nd in the league in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.