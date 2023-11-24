The Clemson Tigers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • Alcorn State is 0-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Braves are the 287th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 276th.
  • The Braves put up an average of 69.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.
  • Alcorn State is 1-4 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Braves conceded one fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (70.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Alcorn State made fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Michigan State L 81-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/21/2023 @ TCU L 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/22/2023 @ UT Arlington L 82-69 College Park Center
11/24/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/12/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

