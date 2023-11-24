How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- Alcorn State is 0-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Braves are the 287th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 276th.
- The Braves put up an average of 69.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.
- Alcorn State is 1-4 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- In 2022-23, the Braves conceded one fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (70.7).
- Beyond the arc, Alcorn State made fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 81-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ TCU
|L 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
