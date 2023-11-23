The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in an SEC battle.

On offense, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by totaling 469.1 yards per game. The defense ranks 65th (378.2 yards allowed per game). With 23.2 points per game on offense, Mississippi State ranks 94th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 85th, allowing 27.5 points per contest.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Ole Miss Mississippi State 469.1 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (107th) 378.2 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (47th) 176.1 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (78th) 293 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.5 (114th) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has compiled 2,889 yards (262.6 ypg) on 194-of-293 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 347 rushing yards (31.5 ypg) on 103 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 933 yards on 209 carries while finding the end zone 14 times.

Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 458 yards on 82 attempts, scoring four times.

Tre Harris' team-leading 824 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 72 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has caught 50 passes for 755 yards (68.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jordan Watkins has been the target of 72 passes and compiled 52 catches for 734 yards, an average of 66.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,419 yards on 59.1% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 109 times for 534 yards (48.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Seth Davis has racked up 356 yards (on 59 attempts) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin paces his team with 620 receiving yards on 45 catches with four touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has caught 34 passes and compiled 415 receiving yards (37.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Robinson has racked up 221 reciving yards (20.1 ypg) this season.

