The 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl takes place on Thursday, November 23 with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Rebels are favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup in this article.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Starkville, Mississippi

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 55.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-12.5) 55.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Mississippi State has covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

