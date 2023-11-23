Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 23
The 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl takes place on Thursday, November 23 with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Rebels are favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup in this article.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-11.5)
|55.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-12.5)
|55.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.